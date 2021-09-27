UK app links casual workers with service sector firms | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hospitality in the UK is experiencing a staffing crisis. 1 in 10 jobs are currently unfilled, according to industry leaders. A combination of factors including COVID-19 and Brexit are putting a real strain on restaurants, hotels and bars. But could students with spare hours in the day be the answer? An app is linking flexible undergraduates with hospitality businesses, as Matt Gooderick explains from London. #MicroShifts #UKApp #Stint
September 27, 2021
