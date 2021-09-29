World Share

Across The Balkans: Serbia Deploys Tanks to Kosovo Border

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have escalated on the border following a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering Kosovo. Drivers crossing from Serbia must now use temporary registration details valid for 60 days. Serbian President Alexander Vucic described the move as criminal and sent tanks to the border, despite Serbia having imposed the same rules on Kosovar drivers in the past. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp