Social Democrats seek partners to form coalition government | Money Talks
08:31
BizTech
The Social Democrats have clinched a narrow victory over Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union. But SPD leader Olaf Scholz will have to form a coalition with other parties if he is to replace the country's longest-serving leader. And the parties he chooses to pair up with could set the direction for Europe's largest economy. Our Berlin correspondent Sibel Karkus joins us with the latest developments. #OlafScholz #GermanElection #NordStream2
September 28, 2021
