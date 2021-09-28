World Share

Across the Balkans: Afghans Pushed Back at Croatia’s Border | Serbia Deploys Tanks to Kosovo Border

Hundreds who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover are trying to seek asylum in the EU. Many are stuck on the Bosnian side of the border. According to the Danish Refugee Council, Croatian police are allegedly robbing and pushing back dozens of them. The Croatian government has denied the allegations, saying they are working with the EU to prevent another migrant crisis. Semir Sejfovic reports from both sides of the border. Plus, tension between Kosovo and Serbia has escalated on the border following a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering Kosovo. Drivers crossing from Serbia must now use temporary registration details valid for 60 days. Serbian President Alexander Vucic described the move as criminal and sent tanks to the border, despite Serbia having had imposed the same rules on Kosovar drivers in the past. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp