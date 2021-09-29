POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Did Biden Ignore US Generals' Advice on Afghanistan Withdrawal?
Did Biden Ignore US Generals' Advice on Afghanistan Withdrawal?
The Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing on Afghanistan in Washington. In a blow to the US president, the military's top brass said Biden was warned against a hurried withdrawal. Did the US president really ignore crucial advice? Guests: David Sedney Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan Adam Weinstein Former US Marine and Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute Emran Feroz Journalist and Founder of Drone Memorial
September 29, 2021
