Across the Balkans: Afrim Hoti on the Serbia-Kosovo Border Tensions

Tensions at the Kosovo, Serbia border started with a ban on cars with Serbian licence plates entering Kosovo. The ban was imposed by Kosovo officials who say it’s the same rule Serbia has been implementing for ten years. The situation escalated as Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic sent tanks to the border. Across the Balkans asks International law professor Afrim Hoti who is at fault here and what can NATO do to solve the crisis. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp