Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
05:27
World
Canada has observed its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It honours the more than 150,000 Indigenous children who were taken away from their families and forced to attend residential schools. Many were subjected to physical and emotional abuse, rape and malnutrition over the more than 150 years that the schools operated. TRT World speaks with the co-founder of Idle No More, Sylvia McAdam. #Reconciliation #Canada #TruthAndReconciliation
October 1, 2021
