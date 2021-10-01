World Share

Can Turkish-Russian Co-operation Ensure Peace in Syria?

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi. The situation in Syria was high on agenda, where Turkey and Russia stand at the opposite sides of the ongoing war. As a new wave of violence has engulfed the Idlib province – the last remaining opposition stronghold – Turkey is pressing for a return to ceasefire agreed between Ankara and Moscow last year. How can Turkey and Russia enhance their co-operation to maintain status quo in Idlib? Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Researcher at SETA Sergey Markov Director of Institute of Political Studies