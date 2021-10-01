Turkey launches natural gas futures market | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's economy relies heavily on imports of natural gas to meet its energy needs. This year alone, imports are expected to exceed $50 billion. On Friday, the country launched a gas futures market that officials say will help make gas prices more stable and predictable. Turkey has also discovered gas reserves in the Black Sea, and the new market will facilitate trade in those supplies, once they're available for sale in 2023. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir spoke to Energy Exchange Istanbul's CEO, Ahmet Turkoglu and asked him how the new market could improve Turkey's energy security. #FuturesMarket #NaturalGas #EnergyExchange
October 1, 2021
