POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya's Political Crisis Worsens After No-confidence Vote
12:18
World
Libya's Political Crisis Worsens After No-confidence Vote
A no-confidence vote against Libya's interim government is a new blow to the UN-backed peace efforts in the country. The situation has taken a complex turn since last year's ceasefire agreement and the forming of a transitional government to prepare for elections. But now with protests in Tripoli, it remains unclear whether Libya would be able to stick to its deadline of holding elections later this year. Moreover, the US House of Representatives recently passed a bill that could enable sanctions against foreign actors backing rival Libyan factions has added to the turmoil. Guests: Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute Umberto Profazio Associate Fellow at IISS
October 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?