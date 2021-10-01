World Share

Is China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy making more enemies than friends?

The past few weeks haven't been good for Beijing. US President Joe Biden recently announced a new alliance with the UK, and Australia. Then just days later, Biden held a meeting with the Quad, which included leaders from Japan, India and Australia. Although never mentioned directly, it's pretty obvious who the target was. China. And Beijing responded with an aggressive style that its diplomats having been using since last year.