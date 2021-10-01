World Share

Why are international teams pulling out of their Pakistan cricket tour?

Just last month, with minutes to go before game time, New Zealand’s national cricket team cancelled their tour of Pakistan, citing ‘specific and credible security threats’. But Pakistan says there were no legitimate dangers. Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said he felt there was a direct connection between the New Zealand and England pullout and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that he will ‘absolutely not’ let the US to use Pakistani air bases to launch any upcoming operations inside Afghanistan.