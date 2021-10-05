World Share

Across The Balkans: Are the Sharr Mountains Protected but Perishing?

A pristine mountain range in North Macedonia is in danger. Having been declared a protected national park only months ago, the Sharr Mountains don’t seem very protected nowadays. There are eleven hydroelectric systems already in operation in the area and the government is pushing ahead with plans to build another fifteen. Many residents have already started to feel the negative environmental consequences. Bekim Laci is in Tetovo to find out more. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp