Across The Balkans: How a Census is Intensifying Vukovar’s Ethnic Tensions

Tensions are simmering in Croatia as it holds its first census in a decade, which has huge political ramifications, especially in the deeply-divided city of Vukovar. During the Yugoslav war in the 1990s, the city was besieged and ethnically cleansed by Serb militias. And its impact still reverberates today, with Serbs and Croats going to separate school and cafes. If the results confirm that Serbs make up a third of the population, the constitution demands that their Cyrillic script be given equal official status. Mirna Brekola reports from Vukovar on why that’s so contentious. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp