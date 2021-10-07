US Supreme Court to hear 9/11 detainee’s state secret case

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The US Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether two CIA contractors should have to testify about alleged torture crimes committed during the US' so-called 'war on terror'. The case centres on Abu Zubaydah, a Guantanamo Bay prisoner who claims he was waterboarded, beaten and tortured during CIA interrogations. But the US government argues releasing any information would harm national security. Mark Fallon, a former official for the US Defense Department, weighs in. #AbuZubaydah #Guantanamo #CIA #
October 7, 2021
