What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

EU to host summit on resettlement of Afghans who fled the country

The EU is holding what it calls a High Level Resettlement Forum for Afghans who fled their country. The hashtag for the event is #TimetoDeliver, and as the website EU Observer puts it, Afghanistan is a test of Europe's promises. EU officials have also confirmed the bloc is considering having a 'presence on the ground' in Afghanistan. Elisabeth Braw from the American Enterprise Institute explains. #TimetoDeliver #Afghanrefugees #EU