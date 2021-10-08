POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Will the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Affect Europe’s Energy Politics?
12:35
World
How Will the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Affect Europe’s Energy Politics?
The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will transport natural gas between Russia and Europe has been completed. While it will bring necessary relief to Europe's rising energy demands, the United States doesn't seem to be entirely on board. The US is opposed to Europe relying more on Russia for energy needs, while Ukraine is warning of the potential weaponisation of the pipeline by Moscow. Is Russia gaining too much influence in Europe? Guests: Thomas O'Donnell Lecturer at Hertie School of Governance Aura Sabadus Energy Analyst and Journalist
October 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?