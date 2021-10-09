World Share

Report: 333,000 children abused within France’s Catholic Church

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. The secret offshore wealth of the world's richest and most powerful -- exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents... Facebook is 'operating in the shadows' says a former employee, while urging US lawmakers to investigate the social media giant's operations. The EU holds a resettlement forum to focus on helping Afghans who fled the Taliban. And, despite anger and controversy, France is pushing ahead with its policy of closing down mosques across the country... #PandoraPapers #Facebook #CatholicChurch