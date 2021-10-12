POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Contemporary Istanbul presents its 16th edition at Tersane Istanbul
11:36
World
Contemporary Istanbul presents its 16th edition at Tersane Istanbul
Some of Istanbul's historic shipyards have been hidden from public view for more than six centuries. Now they're ready to welcome visitors again. But the buildings themselves are not the only drawcard. Right now they are housing some of the best examples of contemporary art. Zeynep Gokce takes us on a tour. Melih Ismail Inan, Director of Contemporary Istanbul 03:16 #ContemporaryIstanbul #ArtFair #TersaneIstanbul
October 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?