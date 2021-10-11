Turkish Pilates firm turns pandemic disruption to innovation | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Pilates firm turns pandemic disruption to innovation
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the global fitness industry was one of the first sectors to be impacted by lockdowns and movement restrictions. But it quickly saw a turnaround, as people rushed to buy at-home equipment like treadmills and exercise bikes, while companies started offering online classes. Here in Istanbul, one pilates studio has also embraced the pandemic as an opportunity to innovate, as Laila Humairah finds out. #Turkey #WellnessIndustry #Pilates #Pandemic
October 11, 2021
