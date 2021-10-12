Contemporary Istanbul 2021 | BFI London Film Festival | Rebecca Hall's 'Passing'

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On this episode of showcase; Contemporary Istanbul at Tersane Istanbul 00:02 Melih Ismail Inan, Director of Contemporary Istanbul 03:41 Dune: New Adaptation of a Sci-Fi Classic 12:06 BFI London Film Festival 15:30 Shortcuts 18:00 Rebecca Hall's 'Passing' 20:31 The Morozov Collection in Paris 22:11 Martin Ron's Murals 23:54 #ContemporaryIstanbul #Dune #LondonFilmFestival
October 12, 2021
