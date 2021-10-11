POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African cinema chain bets on drive-ins during pandemic | Money Talks
Cinemas around the world have been hard hit by the pandemic as moviegoers were forced to stay home and studios held back blockbuster films. As the industry struggles, South Africa's biggest theatre chain is bringing back a classic date night idea to lure movie lovers back to the big screens. As Motheo Khoaripe reports, it brings couples closer together while keeping other movie lovers at a safe distance.
October 11, 2021
