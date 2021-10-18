World Share

NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL: Will Article 16 be triggered?

With the Republic of Ireland in the EU and Northern Ireland not, what’s causing friction is the movement of goods between the two post-Brexit. The UK says it wants a deal that was negotiated on that change, and if it’s not then it could put the whole matter into dispute. And that, it’s feared, could put the Northern Ireland peace agreement at risk. GUESTS: Neale Richmond Member of Irish Parliament for Fine Gael Steve McCabe Senior fellow at Centre for Brexit Studies Robert Oulds Director of the Bruges Group Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.