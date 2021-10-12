POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq Election: Sadr Gains Strength but No Clear Winner
26:00
World
Iraq Election: Sadr Gains Strength but No Clear Winner
Influential Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr's supporters celebrated on the streets of Iraq after his party won the most number of seats in the parliamentary election. Though Sadr gained strength, there was no out-right winner in the polls that saw 41 percent voter turnout - a record low. The stage is set for Iraqi politicians to try forming a coalition government. But does Sadr enjoy the backing he needs to form a coalition? Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Former Adviser to the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Lahib Higel Senior Iraq Analyst with the International Crisis Group Anas Altikriti The Cordoba Foundation Chief Executive
October 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?