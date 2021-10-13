POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G20 leaders discuss how to avert humanitarian catastrophe | Money Talks
G20 leaders discuss how to avert humanitarian catastrophe | Money Talks
A looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is raising concern among world leaders. On Tuesday, an emergency meeting of representatives of the 20 biggest economies discussed aid for the war-ravaged country as well as ensuring safe passage for thousands of Western-allied Afghans. But China and Russia disagree with other G20 members on how to approach the country's multiple crises. And as Mobin Nasir reports, reaching a consensus on how to help Afghanistan's most vulnerable may not be easy. For more on this, Torek Farhadi joins me. He's a former economic adviser to the Afghan government. #G20 #Afghanistan #China #Russia
October 13, 2021
