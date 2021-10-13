POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU to propose easing checks on British trade to Northern Ireland
The EU is expected to table new proposals later on Wednesday to defuse a growing row with the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol. That’s the part of the Brexit agreement which was meant to safeguard the peace process and protect the EU’s single market. Iain Begg, professor at the European Institute at the London School of Economics and Political Science, tells us how this one issue could have serious consequences for the whole of Europe. #Irishborder #EU #Brexit
October 13, 2021
