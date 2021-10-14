World Share

Can the EU Take Lead to Save the Iran Nuclear Deal?

Efforts by world powers are underway to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal. The EU envoy to Iran recently met with the Iranian deputy foreign minister in Tehran to discuss the accord. Meanwhile, the US has warned Iran that it is running out of patience if the country doesn't change its ways. Israel, on the other hand, has hinted at using "other options" in case of diplomatic failure to contain Tehran's nuclear programme. So, is time running out to save the deal? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst and Professor at Tehran University Paul Ingram Leading Nuclear Disarmament Consultant Annelle Sheline Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute's Middle East Program