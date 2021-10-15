POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS: How much is the pandemic to blame?
26:00
World
MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS: How much is the pandemic to blame?
How much easier is it to live in the 21st century than in times gone by? By most counts - mortality/ education/ disease it is a great deal easier. But what about mental health? Are times tougher now, or are we just more aware of the issues and prepared to discuss them? Guests: Ledia Lazeri WHO Europe Mental Health Team Emma Jayne Gooch Mother of Mental Health Sufferer Elena Antonova Senior Lecturer in Psychology Brunel University of London Dr Cyrus Abbasian Consultant Psychiatrist
October 15, 2021
