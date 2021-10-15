POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hezbollah Protest Against the Beirut Port Blast Judge Turns Deadly
26:20
World
Hezbollah Protest Against the Beirut Port Blast Judge Turns Deadly
A protest organised by Hezbollah against the judge leading the probe into last year’s Beirut blast turned deadly on Thursday when snipers opened fire on protestors. At least seven people have been killed. Many fear Lebanon could be once again heading in the direction of a civil war. Guests: Jad Ghosn Journalist specialising in Lebanese politics Mona Alami Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East Fellow Bachar El-Halabi Middle East and North Africa Analyst at Clipper Data LLC
October 15, 2021
