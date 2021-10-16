POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Female healthcare staff return to work in a province of Afghanistan
01:59
World
Female healthcare staff return to work in a province of Afghanistan
Top officials from the interim Afghanistan government, along with officials from the WHO and UNICEF, are calling for more international funds to help resuscitate the country's ailing healthcare system. In addition to that, there is the question of whether female staff will be allowed to continue working in the sector under Taliban rule. Sena Saylan has more. #Taliban #Women #Afghanistan
October 16, 2021
