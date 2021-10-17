POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government
02:15
World
Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government
Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday, in front of Sudan's Presidential Palace in Khartoum. Protesters chanted "down with the government of hunger", as the country grapples with the biggest political crisis in its two-year transition. Military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the East African country since the toppling of long-standing President Omar al-Bashir. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. #SudanProtests
October 17, 2021
