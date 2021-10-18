BizTech Share

G20 finance ministers endorse minimum corporate income tax | Money Talks

G20 finance ministers have endorsed a plan to roll out a global minimum corporate income tax rate of 15 percent within the next two years. More than 130 countries have already signed on to the agreement, which is aimed at making large multinational corporations pay more. Mobin Nasir reports. We had a chat to Director of Applied Economics at George Washington University, Joann Weiner joined the show. She says the agreement over a global minimum tax for corporations is a historic step, but that a central authority would be needed to implement it. #G20 #CorporateIncomeTax #Multinationals