Turkish biotech start-up creates lenses to detect glaucoma | Money Talks
Around 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from blindness or some form of vision loss. Most don't know they have a condition that causes blindness, like glaucoma, until it's too late. But one Turkish lab is on a mission to detect the condition early and help patients preserve the most important human sense. Laila Humairah reports. #Glaucoma #Biotech #Turkey #Contanctlenses
October 18, 2021
