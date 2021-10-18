POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook set to hire 10,000 people in EU to build online world
04:34
World
Facebook set to hire 10,000 people in EU to build online world
Facebook is planning to hire 10,000 people in the European Union over the next five years in order to develop what's called a 'metaverse'. That refers to an online world where people can game, work and communicate in a virtual environment, often using VR headsets. Dennis-Kenji Kipker from the University of Bremen tells us more about this next frontier of technology. #Facebook #Europe #metaverse
October 18, 2021
