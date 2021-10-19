POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the Taliban's Charm Offensive For Global Recognition Work?
A Taliban delegation has met Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara. The Taliban's acting foreign minister says Turkey has an active role to play in the war-stricken country. But the Turkish foreign minister reiterated the world community's expectations, urging the Taliban to be more inclusive, especially in areas of women and minority rights. But the situation in Afghanistan remains tense after a series of terror attacks by Daesh-K. So, will the group be able to stablise the country and get the international recognition it seeks? Guests: Torek Farhadi Political Analyst Shanthie Mariet D'Souza Founding Professor of the Kautilya School of Public Policy
October 19, 2021
