World Share

Can Turkey Fill Global Supply Chain Gaps Left by China?

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains. With major exporters, such as China and other Asian countries, losing business due to rising shipping costs and lockdowns, many companies are starting to look for producers closer to home. So, can Turkey's manufacturers step in and fill this void? Guests: Ozan Ozkural CEO of Tanto Capital Partners Guido Cozzi Professor at the University of St Gallen