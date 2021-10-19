BizTech Share

Biz in 60: Cloud competition, Greater Bay takes off, Amazonian hiring spree

Alibaba launches new server chip to boost cloud business Alibaba has launched a new server chip that's based on advanced 5-nanometre technology as it looks to boost its cloud computing business. The Yitian 710 will help the Chinese e-commerce giant compete against US rivals such as Amazon and Microsoft. The processor will be deployed in Alibaba's in-house servers at its data centres. Greater Bay Airlines to take on Cathay in Hong Kong Chinese property magnate Bill Wong is aiming to challenge Cathay Pacific with a new carrier in Hong Kong. Greater Bay Airlines has applied to operate to a total of 104 destinations in mainland China and the broader Asian region. The newly established airline is looking to start operations in the fourth quarter this year with two Boeing 737-800 jets. Amazon to hire 150,000 temporary workers for holiday season Amazon is planning to hire 150-thousand temporary workers in the US during the holiday season. The figure marks a 50 percent increase from the retailer's festive season hiring push a year ago. The seasonal roles will include sign-on bonuses of up to 3-thousand dollars and an additional 3 dollars an hour in pay for certain shifts in some locations. #Alibaba #Cathay #Amazon