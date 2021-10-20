BizTech Share

Global foreign investments reach $852B in first half of 2021 | Money Talks

Global foreign direct investment in the first half of this year rebounded as major economies recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development's latest 'Investment Trends Monitor' report. FDI flows surged to more than 850-billion dollars in the first two quarters of the year, mostly driven by businesses buying or merging with overseas rivals. That money makes up 70-percent of the investments lost last year during the height of the pandemic. Almost half went to developed countries - a three-fold increase from 2020 levels. New investments in the world's poorest economies declined by 9-percent. #ForeignDirectInvestment #UNCTAD #COVID19Pandemic