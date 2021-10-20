POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK announces deals worth $13.4B in renewable energy projects | Money Talks
07:40
BizTech
UK announces deals worth $13.4B in renewable energy projects | Money Talks
The British government has secured more than 13-billion dollars in new foreign investments in a bid to lure back much-needed funds after Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking to convince the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon to back green energy projects in the country. Johnson says it's part of efforts to transform the UK - which first industrialised the use of coal in the 19th century - into one of the most environmentally- friendly places on Earth. For more, we spoke to Bob Ward in London. He's the policy and communications director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, at the London School of Economics. #GreenInvestments #RenewableEnergyProjects #BillGates
October 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?