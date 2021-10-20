BizTech Share

Biz in 60: Bitcoin boom, Argentina price freeze, Facebook name change | Money Talks

Bitcoin surges towards record high on ETF debut Bitcoin has topped 64 thousand dollars for the first time in six months, nearing its all-time high. Shares of the first US bitcoin-linked exchange traded fund jumped 4-point-8 percent in the first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The world's biggest cryptocurrency hit a record high of 64-thousand-and-499 dollars in April but plunged to below 30-thousand dollars in July. Argentina freezes prices of 1,400 basic items Argentina's government is freezing prices of over 1-thousand 400 household goods until early 2022 ahead of November's mid-term election. The decision comes after talks with the main food industry chamber fell through, following days of discussions. The South American nation has long been battling to curb inflation that is currently running at more than 50 percent. Facebook reportedly plans name change AND Facebook is reportedly planning to rebrand itself to reflect a focus on what it calls the metaverse. According to the Verge, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will unveil the name change at the annual Connect conference next week. In July, Zuckerberg said the social media giant's future lies in the metaverse, a virtual space in which people can game, work and communicate.