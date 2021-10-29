POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
RUSSIA: Weaponising European energy?
RUSSIA: Weaponising European energy?
Yes, Russia isn’t supplying as much as it used to, with the suggestion that energy is being used here as for blackmail purposes. President Putin says it definitely isn’t. So what will it take to keep Europe warm as the colder months arrive? Demand fell during the peak of the pandemic, now it’s increasing and not enough gas has been stored for the better days to come. Where does the blame lie and what can be done to fix what could be a life-or-death problem for some?
October 29, 2021
