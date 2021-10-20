POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian media: Recognition of Taliban regime 'not on the table'
06:09
World
Russia has called on the international community to provide aid to Afghanistan and called on the Taliban, to respect basic human rights. Moscow has been hosting an international conference on Afghanistan. A Taliban delegation is there, along with representatives from China and Pakistan. Georgi Asatryan from the Russian International Affairs Council has more. #Russia #Taliban #SaidJawad
October 20, 2021
