POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Senators accuse Brazilian president of crimes against humanity
06:01
World
Senators accuse Brazilian president of crimes against humanity
Brazil's president could face criminal charges over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 600,000 Brazilians have died from the disease while Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed its seriousness and refused to be vaccinated. In a report, senators said his government's policies contributed to at least half of the virus-related deaths in Brazil. Latin America analyst Javier Farje has more. #Bolsonaro #crimes #pandemic
October 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?