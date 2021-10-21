World Share

Senators accuse Brazilian president of crimes against humanity

Brazil's president could face criminal charges over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 600,000 Brazilians have died from the disease while Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed its seriousness and refused to be vaccinated. In a report, senators said his government's policies contributed to at least half of the virus-related deaths in Brazil. Latin America analyst Javier Farje has more. #Bolsonaro #crimes #pandemic