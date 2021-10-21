POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian President Vladimir Putin approves week-long workplace shutdown as deaths soar
02:03
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin approves week-long workplace shutdown as deaths soar
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved government plans to shutdown workplaces for a week, as the country’s COVID-19 death toll continues to break daily records. 1028 deaths were reported on Wednesday, the country’s highest number since the pandemic began. The president has also issued a plea for people to get vaccinated after revelations two thirds of the population is yet to get the jab.
October 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?