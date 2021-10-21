World Share

Libya Conference Seeks Support Ahead of December Elections

Libya’s rival powers have come together in Tripoli this week to try to stabilise the country. The conference comes 10 years after the death Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Without co-operation, the much anticipated elections scheduled for December are unlikely to happen. At this year's UN General Assembly, the head of Libya's Presidency Council Mohammed al Menfi said the country is at a critical juncture and warned if elections weren't held soon, there would be further chaos and conflict. Guests: Salah Elbakkoush Former Adviser to Libya's High Council of State Guma El Gamaty Head of Libya's Taghyeer Party Tim Eaton Chatham House Senior Middle East and North Africa Fellow