POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Warning: Black Swan event could wipe out your investments!
26:00
BizTech
Warning: Black Swan event could wipe out your investments!
The warnings are growing louder. Another world-shaking "Black Swan" event may be on its way - and it could affect us all. Something like the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the financial crisis that followed causing great destruction. But what is a Black Swan event and what form will it take this time? Could it be it be hyperinflation, rising interest rates, food shortages - or perhaps China's property market? China’s second biggest property developer, Evergrande is on the brink of collapse, owing Chinese and Foreign creditors $305 billion. It came into further trouble when the Chinese government introduced its new, stricter, borrowing regulations last year called “three-red-line” policy which was meant to help make housing more affordable. And Evergrande is not the only one facing a debt crisis. What are your predictions?
October 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?