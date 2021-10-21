BizTech Share

Warning: Black Swan event could wipe out your investments!

The warnings are growing louder. Another world-shaking "Black Swan" event may be on its way - and it could affect us all. Something like the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the financial crisis that followed causing great destruction. But what is a Black Swan event and what form will it take this time? Could it be it be hyperinflation, rising interest rates, food shortages - or perhaps China's property market? China’s second biggest property developer, Evergrande is on the brink of collapse, owing Chinese and Foreign creditors $305 billion. It came into further trouble when the Chinese government introduced its new, stricter, borrowing regulations last year called “three-red-line” policy which was meant to help make housing more affordable. And Evergrande is not the only one facing a debt crisis. What are your predictions?