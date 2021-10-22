POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey to Increase Its Footprint in West Africa Through Trade Deals
13:04
World
Turkey to Increase Its Footprint in West Africa Through Trade Deals
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently concluded his four-day visit to three West African countries: Angola, Togo and Nigeria. Turkey aims to play a contributing role in the economic and social development of the region and continent. And President Erdogan's signing of a series of deals in the areas of trade, energy and defence is a sign of Turkey looking to build stronger bilateral relations in the region. Guests: Emel Eyrice Author and Political Analyst Ovigwe Eguegu African Affairs Analyst
October 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?