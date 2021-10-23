POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Turkey-Africa Ties
26:00
World
Africa Matters: Turkey-Africa Ties
This week, we will look back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic tour of Angola, Togo and Nigeria. We'll tell you about a new oxygen processing plant in the Somali capital Mogadishu, built with help from a Turkish company. We'll also be talking to a South African artist in Istanbul who brings birds to life using stainless steel. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #Africa #Turkey
October 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?