BizTech Share

Bitcoin surges past 66,000 dollar mark after ETF listing | Money Talks

Bitcoin has reached a fresh all-time high, surging past 66-thousand dollars. That's as investors backed the launch of a bitcoing-linked exchange-traded fund in the U-S. The Proshares Bitcoin E-T-F has topped a billion dollars in assets since its first day of trading on Tuesday. The world's leading digital token was worth below 30-thousand dollars in July. We spoke to cryptocurrency analyst, Daniele Bianchi, he is a Professor in Finance at the School of Economics and Finance, Queen Mary University of London. #Bitcoin #cryptocurrency #TheProsharesBitcoinETF