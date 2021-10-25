POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bitcoin surges past 66,000 dollar mark after ETF listing | Money Talks
Bitcoin surges past 66,000 dollar mark after ETF listing | Money Talks
Bitcoin has reached a fresh all-time high, surging past 66-thousand dollars. That's as investors backed the launch of a bitcoing-linked exchange-traded fund in the U-S. The Proshares Bitcoin E-T-F has topped a billion dollars in assets since its first day of trading on Tuesday. The world's leading digital token was worth below 30-thousand dollars in July. We spoke to cryptocurrency analyst, Daniele Bianchi, he is a Professor in Finance at the School of Economics and Finance, Queen Mary University of London. #Bitcoin #cryptocurrency #TheProsharesBitcoinETF
October 25, 2021
