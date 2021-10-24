World Share

Italy's former minister Salvini appears for migrant kidnapping trial

Italy's former interior minister Matteo Salvini has appeared in court on charges of kidnapping, for blocking the arrival of a rescue ship full of migrants, in Sicily in 2019. Salvini, who's head of Italy's most powerful ultra-right political party, denied the charges ahead of his trial, which includes Hollywood star Richard Gere as a witness. Shoaib Hasan has the story. #MatteoSalvini #MigrantBoats #Kidnapping